LONDON Dec 19 Bumi PLC : * Bumi notes the statement from the UK panel on takeovers and mergers * Roeslani has resigned from the board, considering this to be in the best

interests of the company * Nalin rathod has informed co he will resign from board after completion of

transaction to separate co from Bumi Resources * Continues to work towards a transaction which separates the bakrie group from

co * There is no intention to dispose of berau