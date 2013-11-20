Nov 20 Bumi PLC : * Update on general meeting and separation * Significant progress has been made by racl in arranging its financing. * Not possible for the company to proceed with the separation on the timetable

previously communicated to shareholders * Independent directors continue to believe that the separation represents the

most attractive path forward * Resolution will be proposed at general meeting on 4 December 2013 seeking

shareholders' approval to adjourn meeting * Not received necessary financing agreement, it is not in a position to comply