Nov 20 Bumi PLC :
* Update on general meeting and separation
* Significant progress has been made by racl in arranging its
financing.
* Not possible for the company to proceed with the separation
on the timetable
previously communicated to shareholders
* Independent directors continue to believe that the separation
represents the
most attractive path forward
* Resolution will be proposed at general meeting on 4 December
2013 seeking
shareholders' approval to adjourn meeting
* Not received necessary financing agreement, it is not in a
position to comply