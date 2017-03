Dec 13 Bumi PLC : * Nat Rothschild has indicated wish to support separation, enter into relationship agreement with co * Agreement would grant rothschild right to nominate an independent director for appointment to the board * Existing independent committee believes subject to his shareholding being above 15%, this would be appropriate * Rothschild and various connected parties have agreed not to pursue claims made in prejudice petition * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here