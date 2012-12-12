LONDON Dec 12 Bumi PLC :
* Board evaluating all legal and commercial options available
to it in light of
report
* No material asset write-downs as a result of the
investigation
* Company working towards a transaction which separates the
bakrie group from
the company
* CEO nalin rathod to be succeeded by nick von schirnding
* Relevant shareholders have no intention of selling
shareholdings on the terms
of the nr investments proposal
* Technical examination which has shown that information has
been obtained
illegally by email hacking
* Significant accounting adjustment to reflect the impairment
of the carrying
value of pt berau coal energy