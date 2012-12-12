BRIEF-State Street reports 7.1 pct passive stake in J C Penney Company
* State Street Corp reports 7.1 percent passive stake in J C Penney Company Inc as of December 31 -sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lM2Nwb Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 12 Bumi PLC : * Long haul holdings ltd welcomes Bumi PLC statement * Long haul- statement from the board also makes clear that there is no support
for nat rothschild's rival proposal * Long haul says rothschild's proposal is consequently unworkable * Long haul says nat rothschild and his fellow founders should give up the 16m
bonus shares they received
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake of 273,650 shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC Filing
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 50,000 shares in Bluebird Bio Inc - SEC filing