LONDON, June 16 Former BP executive John Manzoni has been lined up to chair Bumi, the coal miner co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild, once it has severed ties with Indonesia's Bakrie family, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Manzoni will head a board tasked with turning the company around after accusations of financial irregularities and feuding between the Bakrie family and Rothschild.

His appointment depends on the timing of the split with the Bakries, the source said, confirming a Sunday Times newspaper report.

Bumi said last month that the plan to separate from the influential Bakrie family was still on track.

Manzoni held a number of senior roles at BP until he left to become chief executive and president at Talisman Energy between 2007 and 2012.

Bumi declined to comment.