* CIC to convert $1.3 debt into stakes in Bumi firms and
mine
* Deal to close by year-end
(Adds detail, background)
By Saeed Azhar and Prakash Chakravarti
SINGAPORE, Oct 9 China's sovereign wealth fund
CIC has agreed to convert the $1.3 billion owed to it
by Bumi Resources into a stake in the Indonesian miner
and associated subsidiaries.
CIC ended its previous reluctance to agree a debt-for-equity
swap because of the loss-making miner's worsening financial
situation, a source familiar with the matter said.
Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, had
its debt rating downgraded in July by ratings agencies concerned
over liquidity constraints faced by the group and the financial
pressure of weak commodities markets.
The company has recently struggled to meet its debt
maturities, forcing it to extend a $425 million loan maturity
last month and refinance another loan at expensive terms in
August.
Long a jewel the politically connected Bakrie family's
business empire, Bumi Resources is part-owned by London-listed
Bumi Plc and has been embroiled in shareholder battles
for control of that firm and its assets.
The Bakries now plan to exit their investment in Bumi Plc,
under a plan which has yet to be approved by shareholders, and
use their shares in the London firm to take back control of the
29.2 percent holding in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources.
The coalminer posted a 2012 net loss of $666 million and
finished the year with $4 billion of debt.
The outstanding $1.3 billion of its $1.9 billion loan taken
from CIC in 2009 will be swapped for 42 percent of Bumi
Resources' 87 percent holding in its Bumi Resources Mineral
subsidiary, plus stakes in Kaltim Prima Coal -
Indonesia's biggest coalmine - and other assets, as well as up
to $150 million in new shares in Bumi Resources, the Indonesian
group said.
Additional debt resulting from interest and redemption
charges will convert into a three-year loan at a competitive
market rate, though Bumi did not disclose the size of this loan.
A CIC spokesman declined to comment on the deal, which Bumi
Resources said would close by the end of the year.
Bumi bonds maturing in 2017 jumped 4-5 points
ahead of the announcement on speculation of an imminent deal.
