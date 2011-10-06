UPDATE 2-After record year, Vestas sees softer 2017 market
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
JAKARTA Oct 6 PT Bumi Resources Tbk :
* Bumi director Dileep Srivastava told an investor summit on Thursday the company was seeking cheaper refinancing next year for the second and third tranches of a loan from China Investment Corp.
* He said Bumi was still confindent it could pay this year the $600 million first tranche of a CIC loan. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Andjarsari Paramaditha)
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
RIYADH, Feb 8 Kuwait has welcomed Iran's willingness for dialogue with its Gulf Arab neighbours, saying any talks are likely to help resolve civil wars in Syria and Yemen, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.
NEW YORK/LONDON/DUBAI, Feb 8 New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco on its plans for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public share offer, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.