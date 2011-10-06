JAKARTA Oct 6 PT Bumi Resources Tbk :

* Bumi director Dileep Srivastava told an investor summit on Thursday the company was seeking cheaper refinancing next year for the second and third tranches of a loan from China Investment Corp.

* He said Bumi was still confindent it could pay this year the $600 million first tranche of a CIC loan. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Andjarsari Paramaditha)