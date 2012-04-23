By Prakash Chakravarti and Janeman Latul
Bakrie has until Friday to resolve a covenant breach on a $437
million loan following a drop in the price of its London-listed
coal miner Bumi Plc last week, sources familiar with
the loan said on Monday.
The breach was the latest in a series of debt problems for
Bakrie Group, one of Indonesia's largest conglomerates and which
avoided a debt crisis last year by selling a stake in Bumi Plc
to an Indonesian investor for $1 billion.
Credit Suisse sent a notice on behalf of lenders to the
borrower following the covenant breach, after Bumi Plc shares -
pledged as collateral against the borrowing - slid 3.8 percent
over the course of last week, according to the sources, who
declined to be identified because the matter was not public.
Bumi Plc declined to comment. A director at the Bakrie
Group's Jakarta-listed coal miner Bumi Resources said
he was not aware of any default notice.
Bumi Resources shares dropped 7.4 percent on Monday, while
Bumi Plc shares were down a further 7.6 percent on the day by
1150 GMT.
The sources said the notice required Bakrie Group to bring
back the collateral coverage on the loan to a level that would
require depositing cash of around $100 million with lenders.
Failure to do so by the deadline of April 27 would
constitute a default that could lead to lenders demanding
prepayment of the full $437 million loan.
The Financial Times first reported on Saturday that
creditors issued a default notice on the $437 million loan.
One of the sources told Reuters that Bakrie family arm Long
Haul, which took a $247 million portion of the loan, could
either top up the loan or pay it and then refinance it.
Either way, a majority of creditors were backing the Bakrie
Group so a default requiring full prepayment was seen as
unlikely, meaning this was unlikely to become a new crisis, the
source said.
A director at Bakrie Group holding firm Bakrie & Bros
, which took the other $190 million of the loan that
does not require a top-up, said: "We are not in any default
situation with our loan at the moment."
Shares in Bakrie & Bros were unchanged on Monday.
Even so, the new debt issue is likely to add to investor
concerns about the use of leverage in the Bakrie Group and its
subsidiary companies and corporate governance, both issues that
have weighed on its stocks in the past year.
Bumi Plc's stock has fallen 43 percent so far this year.
Bumi Plc sought to draw a line under discord between its
main stakeholders last month, announcing a board shake-up that
saw new major shareholder Samin Tan installed as chairman and
that left a role for co-founder Nat Rothschild.
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques in LONDON and
Neil Chatterjee in JAKARTA; Editing by David Cowell)