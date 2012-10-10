SINGAPORE Oct 11 The directors of troubled Bumi
Plc, one of the world's largest thermal coal
exporters, hold a board meeting on Thursday as the future of the
company created by British financier Nat Rothschild and
Indonesia's Bakrie family hangs in the balance.
Allegations of impropriety, against a background of weak
coal prices and tumbling shares, have strained already frayed
relations between major investors in the London venture and
fuelled speculation of a potential split.
The relationship between Rothschild and the Bakries, one of
Indonesia's most powerful and politically-connected families,
has soured over the past year, particularly after a leaked
letter from the financier last November that called for a
"radical clean-up". Rothschild was removed as co-chairman months
later.
Relations have also frayed between the Bakries and
Indonesian tycoon Samin Tan, who pulled the Bakries back from
default last year with a $1 billion investment, only to watch
the value of his shares crumble.
The Bakries and Tan each hold half of a 47.6 percent stake
in Bumi Plc, while Rothschild owns 12 percent.
Sources have said Tan is "furious" with the Bakries after
watching the value of his investment plunge -- the shares he
bought are worth 9 times less than the level at which he came
in.
The board meeting is in Singapore, and is the first
gathering since an inquiry into potential wrongdoing at the
group's Indonesian operations was announced last month.
The independent probe, being led by a London law firm and
still in progress, has revived worries over governance at Bumi
Plc and concerns over the woes of its debt-burdened affiliate,
PT Bumi Resources, the jewel in the Bakrie empire.
Heightening tensions before the Singapore meeting, the
Bakries said on Wednesday that telephones and e-mail accounts
belonging to the family and its group of companies had been
hacked, pointing to unspecified "suspicions" over who to blame.
The incident has been reported to Indonesian police.
Most of the allegations of impropriety, expected to total
more than $500 million, relate to Bumi Resources, the flagship
Bakrie miner and Indonesia's largest coal producer. Two of three
investments at the centre of the probe, though, have already
been written down to zero by the London parent.
"While we are not able to quantify the amounts involved in
these irregularities, we believe this investigation may
reinforce the idea that the company needs to address its complex
corporate structure," analysts at JP Morgan, the bank that
fostered the creation of Bumi, said in a note last month.
RADICAL SOLUTIONS
Sources familiar with the matter said Thursday's board
meeting was a scheduled gathering, with a long-planned to-do
list - but top of the agenda will be progress made by lawyers on
their probe, which could run into next month.
The meeting of the board members, 16 after the resignation
of former CEO Ari Hudaya, is expected to include Chairman Samin
Tan, co-Chairman Indra Bakrie and Rothschild, and is therefore
unlikely to escape discussion on the future of the group.
At least one of the sources, though, said no restructuring
could be decided before the full investigation was completed.
Bumi Plc has long said it would like to bring together Bumi
Resources, in which it owns 29 percent, and coal miner Berau, in
which it owns 85 percent, into a single operating holding.
But options being considered by teams of advisers courting
Bumi in recent weeks include more radical solutions, such as a
divorce of Bumi Resources from the group.
Bumi Plc's board could also seek to replace Hudaya, who was
chief executive until March and is still chief executive of Bumi
Resources.
Two sources also said they could not exclude other changes.