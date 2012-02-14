* Indonesian shareholders scrap EGM plans

* Decision follows meeting in Jakarta with 2 directors

* Rothschild expected to relinquish co-chairman role, stay on board-sources

* Bumi is one of world's top thermal coal exporters (Recasts top of story)

By Janeman Latul and Clara Ferreira-Marques

JAKARTA/LONDON, Feb 14 A group of top Indonesian investors in coal miner Bumi Plc has withdrawn its request for a shareholder vote to remove co-chairman Nat Rothschild and other board members, avoiding a damaging public showdown between the factions.

The Bakrie Group and partner investor Samin Tan, who together hold 29.9 percent of voting shares, said on Tuesday they still want changes to the board, including putting Tan in the chairman's seat, but will pursue their aims in the boardroom.

Relations between the two sides have been tense since a letter from financier Rothschild demanding a "radical cleaning up" was leaked last November, but news of a possible public shareholder battle at a general meeting battered the shares, which fell as much as 18 percent in the days that followed.

Institutional investors fretted over corporate governance and worried Bumi's management would get distracted from their day job of cutting debt at key 29-percent-owned subsidiary PT Bumi and of operating its mines, some of Indonesia's richest, to boost the parent's prospects.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Indonesian shareholders said they were withdrawing their request for an extraordinary general meeting -- described by one source familiar with the process as "highly unusual and highly damaging" -- and would instead deal with board changes at a meeting on March 26.

"We have concluded that the best interests of Bumi Plc and its shareholders will be served by withdrawing our request for an EGM," said a statement from Borneo Bumi Energi & Metal PTE, the vehicle which holds the Bakrie and Tan voting rights.

The announcement, confirming an earlier Reuters report, followed a day of crisis talks in Jakarta between Bakrie Group and two Bumi Plc board directors who were not due to be replaced, veteran British businessman Julian Horn-Smith and former diplomat Robin Renwick who flew in from London.

Rothschild, who owns just under 12 percent of the company, is expected to remain on the board, sources close to the situation said. One of the sources said the former hedge fund manager had assured his Indonesian partners there would be no repeat of damaging leaks last year in order to remain on board.

SHARES CLIMB

Institutional holders of Bumi Plc stock had been piling pressure on the miner, and their relief at a resolution sent the shares up just under 2 percent on Tuesday to 775 pence at 1250 GMT, outperforming a 1.2 percent drop in the UK mining sector.

"A lot of shareholders will see it as a positive that they are not trying to oust one of their founders," said one sector analyst who declined to be named, adding the key would be to push ahead with cutting back debt at PT Bumi.

Others, however, pointed to the latest clash between the two sides as a reflection of more fundamental problems.

"Bakrie's back-door listing in London was ill-conceived from the outset, and it has backfired: rather than improving the group's image, it has served to highlight mistreatment of minority shareholders," said Kevin O'Rourke, a Jakarta-based independent risk consultant.

"The Bakries have exacerbated matters by pursuing confrontation, rather than reforming. Achieving Rothschild's demotion from the co-chair post is only a partial victory that comes at considerable cost in terms of adverse publicity."

The board will next month assess the Indonesian shareholders' candidates for chairman, chief executive and chief financial officer, but is also expected to come under pressure to launch a global search for these key operational roles.

The nominations of two potential independent non-executive directors will be considered at the annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for June 14.

(Additional reporting by Neil Chatterjee in Jakarta; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Matthew Bigg)