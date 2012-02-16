* Row with Indonesian shareholders to continue
* Near half of directors want Rothschild off board-sources
* Some independents threatened to quit if EGM took
place-sources
By Janeman Latul and Clara Ferreira-Marques
JAKARTA/LONDON, Feb 16 Bumi Plc's
Indonesian shareholders have almost half the board
ranged against co-chairman Nathaniel Rothschild, sources said,
and are still confident they can weaken his grip on the miner
after a bid to oust him this week fell through.
The public tussle for Bumi, which controls some of the
richest coal mines in the world, between the scion of Europe's
most storied banking dynasty and the Indonesian investors is
likely to escalate again next month in the board room.
Indonesia's Bakrie Group and partner shareholder Samin Tan,
who together own 29.9 percent voting rights in the firm, backed
down this week on a proposal for an extraordinary shareholders
meeting aimed at removing Rothschild as well as other directors
from the board, and to install Tan as chairman.
The Indonesians are still unhappy and the row is likely to
continue until Rothschild leaves the firm, two sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.
They will instead pursue their aims to shake-up the
management at a board meeting on March 26, after being told by
independent directors that an extraordinary meeting was not the
way to do business in London and could lead half the board to
resign, said the sources familiar with the situation.
"The Bakries still don't like Rothschild on the board but
they decided to stand down because they may lose their
credibility if they forced an extraordinary general meeting,"
said one of the sources.
Nearly half the directors are likely to want Rothschild off
the board, the source said.
But the Indonesian investors may find it more difficult to
achieve their aims through the board than through a shareholder
meeting, where they were confident they would garner half the
votes needed.
The public row has battered Bumi's stock and renewed worries
over corporate governance at a firm controlling key mines in
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal,
highlighting the risks of investing in emerging market companies
listing on Western markets.
Bumi Plc's stock price has slumped about 16 percent since
the Indonesian investors' proposals to shake-up the board,
taking losses since it started trading last July to 33 percent.
Tensions between the sides rose late last year as the
Bakries believed Rothschild was trying to take over the firm on
the cheap after it nearly defaulted on a $1.3 billion loan,
while Rothschild called for a "radical cleaning up" of the miner
and its debts in a letter leaked to media in November.
On the board, another source familiar with the board
situation said the Bakries have seven people out of 15 on their
side, including chairman Indra Bakrie, CEO Ari Hudaya, CFO
Andrew Beckham and four Indonesian directors.
The others, including veteran British businessman Julian
Horn-Smith and former diplomat Robin Renwick, may side with
Rothschild, the source said.
It was not possible to independently verify which side
directors are on or how they may vote. Rothschild, the Bakries
and other parties were not available for comment.
"Rothschild is playing the victim as the share price
tumbles, and he has the advantage among independent
shareholders, so even if the Bakries and Tan win the votes,
they'll still lose the battle," said another source familiar
with the situation.
"The Bakries and Tan presume that Rothschild will resign of
his own will, that he can stay as a shareholder but nothing
more," the source added.
INDEPENDENT PRESSURE
Tan and the politically connected Bakries, one of Indonesia's
largest business conglomerates, announced they would change
their proposal for a shareholder vote after a meeting with two
independent Bumi Plc directors, Horn-Smith and Renwick, who flew
in from London.
Horn-Smith and Renwick told the Bakries and Tan that they
needed to first discuss the proposed changes with the board and
warned them that even if they won a shareholder vote, they would
lose the trust of many international shareholders and
independent directors, two sources briefed after the meeting
said.
"This is not Indonesia. If you want to say that it's nothing
personal with Rothschild, then do it via a nomination committee
instead of going for an extraordinary general meeting," said the
source trying to sum up the message from Renwick and
Horn-Smith.
TREATED AS KID
The Indonesians' climbdown from their initial proposal
appears to be a temporary victory for the British financier.
Sources familiar with the situation say Rothschild was
aiming for the changes to be discussed at board level and now
expect he will stay as on the board as a non-executive to
protect minority shareholders.
Tan told Reuters that the Indonesian stakeholders were not
targeting Rothschild and just want a cohesive board, with
management focused on slashing the firm's debt and executing its
ambitions to ramp up coal production and develop other mining
assets from African iron and diamonds to Sumatran zinc.
"He's (Rothchild's) good in finance but knows nothing on
coal, so perhaps he could stay as a shareholder and let his firm
be operated by people who understand coal," said Willy Sanjaya,
a market analyst at a Jakarta-based brokerage firm Lautandhana
Securindo.
Either way, Rothschild's dream of retaining control over a
firm aiming to become the world's biggest coal miner, after his
shell investment firm Vallar did a reverse takeover with the
Bakries last year, is looking in serious doubt.
"Rothschild is being treated as a little kid. He is allowed
to play with the big boys, but only if he sits in the corner and
doesn't talk," said another source familiar with Indonesian
mining. "As a foreign investor in Indonesian mining you can't
get anything done without a powerful local partner, and once you
get a powerful local partner, they turn against you."
