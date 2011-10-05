* Bumi's Indonesia shares rose sharply on debt deal hopes

* Bumi had obtained loan from China Investment Corp in 2009 (Adds further detail, background)

LONDON Oct 5 Bumi , the mining group founded last year by billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild, said it was in talks over a possible restructuring of a key debt facility.

"Bumi has been informed that the facility will be due for repayment in the near future and that the borrowers are currently in discussions with a view to restructuring and/or repaying the facility," it said on Wednesday.

Shares in its PT Bumi Resources arm rose sharply in Indonesia on Wednesday on hopes a debt-refinancing plan could be reached.

Bumi had planned to repay a $600 million tranche loan in October to China sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC). It had obtained a $1.9 billion loan from China Investment Corp (CIC) , one of its biggest single creditors, in 2009 with a 12 percent annual interest rate.

Bumi director Dileep Srivastava said on Wednesday it was still aiming to settle its first tranche of debt to China Investment Corp this month, although it was not due until October 2013.

In August, Bumi posted underlying first-half earnings of $54 million and said it was on track to meet its annual production targets. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)