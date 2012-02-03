* Bakries, Samin Tan call general meeting to shake up board
* Seek to remove Rothschild, four others
* Samin Tan to become chairman under new structure
* Bumi shares drop over 4 percent
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Feb 3 Indonesia's politically
connected Bakrie family and their shareholder partner in Bumi
Plc are seeking to oust financier Nat Rothschild and
other key directors from the board of the London-listed coal
miner.
The Bakries -- who set up their venture with Rothschild just
over a year ago -- sold a stake in Bumi last November to a group
backed by Indonesian businessman Samin Tan to extricate
themselves from a debt crunch.
In a surprise statement on Friday, the Bakrie family and
Tan, who now together own a 29 percent voting stake in Bumi,
announced they were seeking greater representation, demanding a
shareholder meeting to replace not only Rothschild, erstwhile
partner and current chairman, but four other board directors.
The request, which arrived at Bumi's London headquarters
late on Thursday, sparked fresh speculation over deteriorating
relations between Rothschild and the Bakries and sent shares in
the miner, one of the world's largest thermal coal exporters,
down more than 4 percent.
The Bakries and Tan are demanding the replacement of Ari
Hudaya, who is also chief executive of part-owned, listed miner
PT Bumi, by Bakrie family lieutenant Nalinkant Amratlal Rathod.
Andrew Beckham, chief financial officer, would also be replaced.
If the changes are approved by sharheolders at the general
meeting, to be held within the next two months, Samin Tan would
become chairman under the new structure, with Indra Bakrie as
co-chairman.
Indra Bakrie is regarded as the business head of the
multi-billion dollar Bakrie family conglomerate.
Other directors who would leave if the changes are approved
include the former Anglo American head of coal, James
Campbell, one of Rothschild's first partners in his coal
venture, then known as Vallar.
"This is not about personal relations," a Bakrie spokesman
said, brushing off talk of a deepening rift between Rothschild
and his one-time partners. "This is about the best board
structure for what is a listed company."
Under the new structure, the executive roles are expected to
be based in London, two sources familiar with the matter said,
in a bid to improve visibility and relations with institutional
shareholders.
Last year, Rothschild, who owns just under 12 percent of
Bumi, called for a "radical cleaning up" of corporate governance
at miner PT Bumi Resources, affiliate of Bumi Plc, in a show of
frustration with his Indonesian partners.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sarah Young and David
Cowell)