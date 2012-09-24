* Investigation to look into use of about $300 mln funds
* Probe driven by new chairman Samin Tan - source
* London shares fall 30 pct, Jakarta shares down 19 pct
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Neil Chatterjee
MOSCOW/JAKARTA, Sept 24 Bumi Plc, the
coal mining group controlled by Indonesian investors including
the influential Bakrie family, launched an urgent investigation
into potential financial irregularities at its Indonesian
operations, sending its shares down more than 30 percent.
Bumi, co-founded by British-born financier Nat Rothschild,
said on Monday it had commissioned an independent investigation
into allegations concerning its Indonesian subsidiaries,
including 29-percent owned PT Bumi Resources, Asia's
biggest exporter of thermal coal.
Bumi is one of several foreign-owned, London-listed miners
that have raised corporate governance concerns among investors
over the past year.
The investigation into what Bumi called "potential financial
and other irregularities" will be led by an as-yet unnamed law
firm.
It is expected to include a close look at some $300 million
of funds used by subsidiaries and affiliated companies to
develop new projects, and also at certain loans extended by PT
Bumi, long a concern for investors.
Bumi said that "an area of focus" would be the "extensive"
development funds of PT Bumi, most of which were written down to
zero at the end of last year, along with one potential mining
project held by another subsidiary, PT Berau Coal Energy.
"We feel it does have the potential to bring to light some
gross (and potentially criminal) mismanagement of funds which
may turn off shareholders in the short-term," said Richard
Knights at broker Liberum Capital.
PT Bumi Resources' auditor, Mazars/Tjiendradjaja & Handoko
Tomo, could not be reached for comment.
Bumi, the most traded British mid-cap stock on Monday at 8
times its 90-day daily average, was down 25 percent at 1146 GMT,
at 145.4 pence, off an earlier all-time low of 119.5 pence. PT
Bumi shares in Jakarta slid 19 percent, while its bonds maturing
in 2017 traded down nearly 20 basis points.
Bumi's stock has heavily underperformed the mining sector
since its re-listing in June last year, weighed down by worries
over its subsidiaries' debts amid weak thermal coal prices,
battles between shareholders and a complex corporate structure.
The group's Indonesian partners tried to oust Rothschild
from the board last year after he called for a "radical cleaning
up" of governance at PT Bumi, in what was seen as a sign of his
frustration with the Bakries.
In a reshuffle at Bumi Plc that followed, Rothschild stepped
down as co-chairman, and key investor and coal entrepreneur
Samin Tan took the chairman's role.
Tan, who paid $1 billion through a high interest loan for a
23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc, is not happy about the firm's
financial problems and so decided to launch the investigation,
said a source familiar with the matter, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
The Bakries do not fully agree with the investigation,
another source said. Rothschild, however, supports the probe, a
spokesman for the financier said.
"It's a major development for Bumi Plc, which now has Samin
Tan in control. People have been wondering whether these
national coal assets have been mismanaged," said Jemmy Paul, an
equity fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta,
who manages over $200 million.
"It will definitely hit all Bakrie related stocks."
Shares in other firms in the Bakrie Group, whose patriarch
Aburizal Bakrie is an Indonesian presidential candidate, also
fell on Monday on concerns over Bumi's problems. Property
developer Bakrieland Development and energy firm
Energi Mega Persada both slid 12 percent, while
plantation firm Bakrie Sumatera fell 9 percent.
Stocks in Bakrie Group firms have been under pressure since
PT Bumi, the group's flagship firm, posted an unexpected first
half loss because of derivative and foreign exchange losses. The
performance also reflected weak coal prices and high costs that
are making life tough for the sector.
Operating costs for most of Indonesia's coal producers, the
lowest in the world, have risen sharply this year at a time when
prices of thermal coal used in power stations have been battered
because demand has weakened from top consumer China.
"Clearly, given PT Bumi's high debt levels, the repatriation
of funds and focus on core coal mining business is critical,"
said Liberum's Knights.