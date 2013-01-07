By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON Jan 7 Coal miner Bumi Plc will
offer bruised shareholders a "clear choice" on its future next
month, the group said on Monday, as it granted co-founder Nat
Rothschild's request for a vote that could oust virtually all
board members.
Rothschild, who is courting fellow investors in his battle
against Bumi's board members and the company's Indonesian
investors, earlier on Monday demanded a meeting to allow
shareholders to vote on a plan to oust 12 of 14 current
directors, including the newly appointed chief executive.
The demand escalated already heightened tensions between
Rothschild, Indonesia's Bakrie family who co-founded the group,
and Bumi's board. They all see different outcomes for a company
that set out two years ago to bring promising Indonesian assets
to London but has instead become emblematic of institutional
investors' worries about the governance of foreign companies
listed in London.
"The calling of this general meeting will offer shareholders
a clear choice between the board and its strategy of separation
from the Bakrie Group, approved unanimously by the independent
directors, and Nat Rothschild and his associates," Chief
Executive Nick von Schirnding said.
Bumi did not set a specific date.
A scion of the wealthy banking family, Rothschild set up
Bumi, one of the world's largest thermal coal exporters, over
two years ago with Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie
family, reversing promising mining assets into a London shell.
The match was fraught with difficulties from the start, but
tumbling shares and an investigation into potential financial
wrongdoing at the group's Indonesian operations have made
relations increasingly acrimonious.
The Bakries announced last October, weeks after Bumi began
the probe into potential wrongdoing, that they planned to draw
the line under the London venture and unwind the company,
pulling out the Indonesian assets they brought in.
All sides agree the Bakries should carry out the first stage
of their plan: exiting their Bumi shareholding and taking a
minority stake in miner Bumi Resources partly in
exchange for their Bumi shares. The sides do not agree on
exactly how, when or on what happens next.
Rothschild, whose original plans to buy out the Bakries'
Indonesian partners were rejected by those investors, now plans
to bring in a new board including himself to turn Bumi around.
His proposed new board includes Wal King, the long-serving
former boss of Australian contractor Leighton Holdings,
who would serve as chairman, and ,as chief executive, Canadian
Brock Gill, a senior member of the construction team at Rio
Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.
Rothschild's own return to the board after he resigned last
year was questioned by Bumi's senior independent director,
Julian Horn-Smith, who has also been increasingly at odds with
Rothschild and like von Schirnding would be ousted if the
removal vote is approved. Horn-Smith criticized Rothschild's
"highly confrontational positions" while on the board.
Earlier in the day, Bumi said in a separate statement that
weak coal prices in 2012 had forced it to review spending and
postpone growth plans including construction of one of the coal
industry's longest overland conveyors.
Bumi said the company would not proceed for now with a $300
million plan for a 42 km conveyor and power plant at unit Berau
Coal's Binungan mine, previously part of the unit's plan to
increase production.