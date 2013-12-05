LONDON Dec 5 Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi , battling to overhaul its business, will begin arbitration proceedings in Singapore to recover $173 million the group says is owed by the former head of its Berau subsidiary, it said on Thursday.

The London-listed miner, co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family, said earlier this year it had found $201 million of expenditure at Berau which had "no business purpose".

In June, it struck a deal with the former head of the unit, Rosan Roeslani, to recover $173 million.

Bumi said on Thursday it now believes Roeslani does not intend to make payments by the Dec. 26 deadline and that it intends to "compel" him to make a payment in either cash or assets, enforcing its rights through arbitration.

"Having considered all the alternatives, the company believes that this holds the best chance of recovering value from Mr Roeslani," Bumi said in a statement.

Roeslani has not admitted wrongdoing but had agreed in June he would pay the sum if Bumi dropped legal claims. It was not immediately possible to reach Roeslani for comment.

On Dec. 17 Bumi's shareholders are due to vote on a planned split with the Bakrie family.