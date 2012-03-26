* Bumi board approves Samin Tan as chairman - sources
* Nat Rothschild to remain as non-executive director -
sources
* Appointments expected to be announced on Tuesday
* Shares close to all time low on governance, debt,
structure concerns
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, March 26 The board of Indonesian coal
miner Bumi Plc has approved a shake-up that will bring
in a new chairman after demands from key investors but will
also retain co-founder Nat Rothschild as director, sources
briefed on the matter said.
The sources said Indonesian coal entrepreneur Samin Tan, who
became a major investor in London-listed Bumi alongside the
Bakrie family last year, would become chairman as part of
changes approved at a board meeting on Monday. The changes are
due to be announced alongside Bumi's 2011 earnings on Tuesday.
Tan replaces Indra Bakrie, who becomes co-chairman and
effectively assumes a lesser role, the sources said. Tan and the
Bakrie group together own 29.9 percent of voting rights in Bumi
Plc, after Tan helped the politically connected Bakrie family
pull back from the brink of a debt crisis last year.
Rothschild, who was non-executive co-chairman until Monday's
shake-up, will stay on as non-executive director, the sources
said, signalling a rapprochement with the Indonesian partners,
who sought to oust him last month. Rothschild owns almost 12
percent in the group, one of the world's top thermal coal
exporters.
The changes, confirming plans outlined last month and
keeping Rothschild on the board, will draw a line under
high-profile disagreements between the former hedge fund manager
and his Indonesian partners that fuelled worries over governance
and battered the group's shares. Bumi shares are currently
trading at close to their lowest level since the group, founded
by Rothschild and partners as investment vehicle Vallar,
relisted in June as Bumi.
Tense relations between Rothschild and the Bakrie camp
reached a low point in November after a letter from Rothschild
demanding a "radical cleaning up" was leaked. In February, the
Bakries and Tan surprised the market -- and Bumi Plc -- by
calling for a shareholder meeting to bring in Tan as chairman
and make other changes, not least ousting Rothschild and other
key directors from the board.
A visit by two independent directors of the London-listed
miner to Jakarta, however, helped take the heat out of the
dispute and the top Indonesian investors last month withdrew
their request for a shareholder vote to bring in Tan and others,
opting to sidestep a public showdown and pursue their aims in
the boardroom instead.
Bakrie group veteran Nalin Rathod, who was instrumental in
the acquisition of what are now some of Bumi's key assets, will
become chief executive of Bumi Plc, replacing Ari Hudaya, who is
also chief executive of part-owned, Jakarta-listed PT Bumi
, the sources said. Scott Merrillees, director of
corporate finance at Borneo Lumbung, will become chief financial
officer, replacing Andrew Beckham.
Bumi, due to report its annual results on March 27, has its
annual shareholder meeting in June.
Bumi declined to comment on Monday.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Edited by Steve Orlofsky)