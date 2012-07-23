LONDON, July 23 Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc
has denied a report that it has sold down its stake in
Berau Coal, the part-owned unit which it hopes to
merge with miner Bumi Resources to create a coal arm
and simplify its structure.
"No part of the Berau stake has been sold by Bumi Plc," a
spokesman for the group said.
London-listed Bumi Plc owns 29 percent of Bumi Resources and
85 percent of Berau.
Samin Tan, chairman of Bumi Plc, said earlier this year he
envisaged Bumi Resources and Berau coming together, and chief
executive Nalin Rathod said in May that he expects to update the
market on efforts to streamline the structure by year-end.
Bumi Plc, originally a venture set up by financier Nat
Rothschild, is one of the world's largest exporters of thermal
coal, supplying China, India and Japan.
The simplification of Bumi's complex corporate structure is
seen as one of several elements that are vital to the re-rating
of its shares, down over 65 percent this year.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Cowell)