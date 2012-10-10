* Bakries say have reported hacking to police
* News comes a day ahead of Bumi Plc board meeting
* Board to discuss probe into potential irregularities
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Janeman Latul
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Telephones and email
accounts belonging to Indonesia's influential Bakrie clan have
been hacked, a Bakrie official said, pointing to unspecified
"suspicions" likely to further strain relations with fellow
investors in UK miner Bumi Plc.
News that Bakrie communications were infiltrated over
several months comes just a day before the board of
London-listed Bumi - created by the family and
financier Nat Rothschild - meets in Singapore to discuss
progress in an inquiry into potential financial irregularities
at its Indonesian operations.
The probe, still ongoing and being led by a London law firm,
began after an anonymous whistleblower passed documents to
independent directors on the Bumi board. Most of the allegations
of impropriety, expected to total more than $500 million, relate
to Indonesian affiliate Bumi Resources, the flagship
Bakrie company and Indonesia's largest coal producer.
"We are aware that our email servers and telephones have
been compromised or "hacked" and we have reported this to the
Indonesian National Police, Cyber Crime Unit," Christopher Fong,
Bakrie Group Senior Vice President, said on Wednesday.
He added the group had "strong suspicions" about who was
behind the attacks on the family's own calls and emails and
those of family-owned companies, but declined to comment
further.
One source familiar with the situation said the attacks had
been carried out over two months and suspicions were centering
on hackers based in France. The source gave no further detail.
The inquiry into potential financial irregularities has
battered Bumi's languishing shares and frayed already tense
relations among investors in Bumi Plc, particularly between the
family and Indonesian tycoon Samin Tan, who pulled the Bakries
back from default last year with a $1 billion investment, only
to watch the value of his shares crumble.
The Bakries and Tan each hold half of a 47.6 percent stake
in Bumi Plc, after Tan helped the Bakries stave off default by
buying a 23.8 percent holding. However, sources have said he is
"furious" with the Bakries, after watching the value of his
investment plunge.
After news of the probe into the Indonesian operations and
particularly part-owned Bumi Resources, Bumi Plc's
shares, already hit by weak thermal coal prices, dropped to a
low of 119.54 pence - compared with a high of over 10 times that
after the coal miner re-listed as Bumi in June last year.
The current share price is also a fraction of the value Tan
himself, who borrowed heavily to fund the deal, agreed to buy
in.
Rothschild, whose own relations with the Bakries soured
after he sent a letter last year calling for a "clean up", owns
12 percent. He was ousted as co-chairman in March but remains a
director and is expected to attend Thursday's board meeting.