LONDON Jan 29 The board of the
Indonesia-focused miner Bumi said on Tuesday it would
hold an extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 21 to vote on
proposals put forward by co-founder Nat Rothschild to shake up
the board.
Rothschild, who is locked in a bitter battle with
Indonesia's influential Bakrie family over the future of the
coal miner, has proposed the removal of 12 of the 14 current
directors.
Bumi also said it had appointed Eko Budianto to replace
Rosan Roeslani as President Director of PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk
and its operating company PT Berau Coal, an appintment opposed
by Rothschild, who had said Budianto was not truly independent.