LONDON Jan 29 The board of the Indonesia-focused miner Bumi said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 21 to vote on proposals put forward by co-founder Nat Rothschild to shake up the board.

Rothschild, who is locked in a bitter battle with Indonesia's influential Bakrie family over the future of the coal miner, has proposed the removal of 12 of the 14 current directors.

Bumi also said it had appointed Eko Budianto to replace Rosan Roeslani as President Director of PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk and its operating company PT Berau Coal, an appintment opposed by Rothschild, who had said Budianto was not truly independent.