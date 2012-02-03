LONDON Feb 3 Key shareholders in Indonesian coal miner Bumi Plc have demanded a meeting to ask other shareholders to oust financier and co-chairman Nathaniel Rothschild and other directors from the board.

Bumi said in a statement on Friday that Borneo Bumi Energi & Metal, a shareholding vehicle of the politically connected Bakrie family and investor Samin Tan that has 29.9 percent voting rights in the company, had requisitioned a meeting to vote on replacing Rothschild with Tan.

Borneo Bumi also want to replace finance director Andrew Beckham.

Last year, Rothschild called for a "radical cleaning up" of corporate governance at miner PT Bumi Resources, affiliate of Bumi Plc, in a show of frustration with his Indonesian partners . (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sarah Young)