LONDON Oct 10 Telephones and email accounts
belonging to Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie family and
their group of companies have been infiltrated and compromised,
a group official said, adding the crime has been reported to
Indonesian police.
The news comes a day ahead of a board meeting of
London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc, in which the family
are major investors. Directors are expected to discuss issues
including a probe over financial irregularities at an Indonesian
affiliate, Bumi Resources, which has revived tensions
among major Bumi Plc shareholders.
"We are aware that our email servers and telephones have
been compromised or "hacked" and we have reported this to the
Indonesian National Police, Cyber Crime Unit," Christopher Fong,
Bakrie Group Senior Vice President, said.
He added the group had "strong suspicions" on who is behind
the multiple attacks, but declined to comment further.