LONDON Oct 17 London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc said on Wednesday an independent investigation into financial irregularities at its Indonesian operations continues despite a proposal from one of its co-founders, the Bakrie family, to unwind the group.

"The board will not make any recommendations regarding the (Bakrie) proposals until the investigation is appropriately advanced," Bumi said in a statement.

Rothschild Group is advising the board's independent non-executives on the Bakrie family's proposed split with the group. If executed in full, the proposed "divorce" could leave the London-listed firm with no operating assets.