LONDON Oct 5 Bumi , the mining group founded last year by billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild, said it was in talks over a possible restructuring of a debt facility.

"Bumi has been informed that the facility will be due for repayment in the near future and that the borrowers are currently in discussions with a view to restructuring and/or repaying the facility," it said on Wednesday.

Shares in its PT Bumi Resources arm rose sharply in Indonesia on Wednesday on hopes a debt-refinancing plan could be reached.

Bumi had planned to repay a $600 million tranche loan in October to China sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC). It had obtained a $1.9 billion loan from China Investment Corp (CIC) , one of its biggest single creditors, in 2009 with a 12 percent annual interest rate.