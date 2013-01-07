LONDON Jan 7 Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc has agreed to hold a general meeting to address the concerns of its founder and former director Nat Rothschild over the company's directors.

Bumi said it had received a letter from Rothschild's NR Investments Limited asking for a general meeting of the company to remove 12 of its 14 directors and appoint new directors.

"The company will facilitate a meeting to propose the director appointment and removal resolutions to take place during February 2013. This will offer shareholders a clear choice," Bumi said in a statement.

Rothschild resigned from Bumi's board last year, accusing directors of failing to protect minority shareholders.