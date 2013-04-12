LONDON, April 12 Indonesia-focused coal miner
Bumi warned investors on Friday it could again delay
the publication of its 2012 results, as it continues to review
the balance sheet of majority-owned unit Berau.
Bumi, which had last month delayed its full-year earnings to
April 24, said it was still examining the accounting treatment
of certain expenditure and land compensation payments.
Bumi did not give a fresh publication date for its results.
"I am keen to draw a line under the legacy issues and these
disclosures form part of an ongoing process of restoring
investor confidence in Bumi plc," Bumi Chief Executive Nick von
Schirnding said. "It is far preferable to achieve certainty and
allow us then to move on with a clean slate."