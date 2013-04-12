LONDON, April 12 Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi warned investors on Friday it could again delay the publication of its 2012 results, as it continues to review the balance sheet of majority-owned unit Berau.

Bumi, which had last month delayed its full-year earnings to April 24, said it was still examining the accounting treatment of certain expenditure and land compensation payments.

Bumi did not give a fresh publication date for its results.

"I am keen to draw a line under the legacy issues and these disclosures form part of an ongoing process of restoring investor confidence in Bumi plc," Bumi Chief Executive Nick von Schirnding said. "It is far preferable to achieve certainty and allow us then to move on with a clean slate."