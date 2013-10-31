LONDON Oct 31 Coal mining group Bumi, which plans to split with the Indonesian Bakrie family that co-founded the company, said on Thursday it expects to distribute documents to shareholders next week, paving the way for a vote on the separation in December.

Bumi, created to bring together Indonesian mining assets in a London-listed company, has struggled with feuding shareholders since its creation in 2010 and in February agreed the terms of a split with the Bakrie family.

But the separation process has taken months and faced multiple delays as details are hammered out between the various sides. In the last guidance provided by the group, it had said in September that investor documents would be sent out in October.