LONDON Dec 5 Coal miner Bumi said on Thursday it will launch an arbitration process to recover the $173 million it says it is owed by former executive Rosan Roeslani.

The Indonesia-focused group has been trying to recover cash through a deal with Roeslani but said it does not believe that he intends to make any payments or meet any of his obligations under the Roeslani Agreement.

It said it would try to enforce the agreement through arbitration in Singapore.

"Having considered all the alternatives, the Company believes that this holds the best chance of recovering value from Mr Roeslani," Bumi said in a statement.

Bumi wants Mr Roeslani to make full payment of $173 million in cash or assets.