LONDON Dec 5 Coal miner Bumi said on
Thursday it will launch an arbitration process to recover the
$173 million it says it is owed by former executive Rosan
Roeslani.
The Indonesia-focused group has been trying to recover cash
through a deal with Roeslani but said it does not believe that
he intends to make any payments or meet any of his obligations
under the Roeslani Agreement.
It said it would try to enforce the agreement through
arbitration in Singapore.
"Having considered all the alternatives, the Company
believes that this holds the best chance of recovering value
from Mr Roeslani," Bumi said in a statement.
Bumi wants Mr Roeslani to make full payment of $173 million
in cash or assets.