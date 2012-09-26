JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesian coal miner Bumi Resources is aware of an investigation by Bumi Plc announced on Monday into possible financial irregularities and will act rapidly to resolve it, the company said in a statement.

"The management of PT Bumi Resources Tbk will be acting to resolve these matters as expeditiously as possible for benefit of all stakeholders and will make further announcements as appropriate in due course," the company said on Wednesday.

Bumi would comply with all its obligations under Indonesian law, the statement said, adding that the company received no advance notice of the investigation.

London-listed Bumi has a 29 percent stake in Bumi Resources.