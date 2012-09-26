* London-listed Bumi Plc launched probe over irregularities
JAKARTA, Sept 26 The Indonesian coal miner
accused of financial irregularities by London-listed Bumi Plc
, a coal venture founded by financier Nathaniel
Rothschild, promised on Wednesday to act rapidly to resolve the
matter as its credit rating was cut.
Bumi Plc launched a probe into potential irregularities in
more than $500 million of funds at its Indonesian subsidiaries,
including its 29-percent owned Bumi Resources.
The investigation will weaken Bumi Resources' position in
capital markets in the next year, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said, adding the firm had to refinance $400 million in
2013. It cut the rating one notch to B plus from BB minus.
Bumi Resources is Asia's biggest exporter of thermal coal
and the flagship company of the influential Indonesian Bakrie
family. The Bakries, with other Indonesian investors, in turn
control Bumi Plc.
"The management of PT Bumi Resources Tbk will be acting to
resolve these matters as expeditiously as possible for benefit
of all stakeholders and will make further announcements as
appropriate in due course," it said in a statement.
The company would comply with all its obligations under
Indonesian law, the statement said. Bumi Resources had received
no advance notice of the investigation, it said.
Bumi Resources shares have fallen just over 1 percent this
week, while Bumi Plc has dropped 7.8 percent. The London-listed
firm had fallen close to 25 percent on Monday.
Bumi Plc has highlighted irregularities of more than $500
million following allegations from a whistleblower. It has
commissioned London law firm Macfarlanes to investigate.
But if the probe extends to loans to related parties as well
as development funds, the sum in question could total $1.1
billion, said a source familiar with the investigation.
Bumi Resources had long-term debts of $3.9 billion at the
end of June, Thomson Reuters data shows.
S&P said it would keep Bumi Resources ratings on negative
watch pending the outcome of the investigation. On Tuesday,
another ratings agency, Moody's Investors Service, revised the
outlook on the company's credit status to negative from stable.
Bumi Plc was listed in London last year via a reverse
takeover engineered by Rothschild, the 41-year-old scion of the
centuries-old European banking dynasty, in a $3 billion deal
with the Bakrie family.
They aimed to create an international coal-mining titan with
mines in Indonesian Borneo, and one of the biggest listed
companies on the London exchange.
But the partnership has steadily unravelled. Rothschild's
influence has waned since his role as co-chairman ended in March
following public rancour with the Bakries and Bumi's new
co-chairman, Samin Tan. The Bakries and Tan now own 47 percent.
In November, Rothschild called for a "radical cleaning up"
of the balance sheet and corporate culture at the heavily
indebted Bumi Resources.
In a letter written to Ari Hudaya, then-CEO of both Bumi Plc
and Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources, Rothschild expressed concern
his Indonesian partners remained "over-leveraged".
Hudaya resigned on Monday from Bumi Plc's board after the
firm launched its investigation into Bumi Resources' so-called
business development assets. Sources familiar with the
investigation estimate those assets' value at $293 million.