MELBOURNE May 31 A unit of Leighton Holdings has stopped work at two coal mines controlled by top Indonesian miner Bumi Resources Tbk for more than a month over a payment dispute, the Australian contractor said on Friday.

Leighton said its Thiess unit decided to suspend operations at the Senakin and Satui mines in southeast Kalimantan while it pursues PT Arutmin Indonesia for payment on work at the sites.

The payment delay by Arutmin, owned by Bumi Resources and India's Tata Power Co Ltd, comes as most thermal coal miners are struggling to make a profit following a 30 percent slide in energy coal prices since early 2012.

"The suspension of operations evidences Leighton's stated approach of seeking payment of underclaims and not allowing underclaims to accrue further," Leighton said in a statement.

The two affected mines, located on the Indonesian side of Borneo island, produced 8.9 million tonnes of coal for use in power stations, or about one-third of Arutmin's output in 2012.

The two mines accounted for A$345 million, or about 1.5 percent, of Leighton's revenue in 2012.

Leighton said it would resume work as soon as it was paid, adding that the dispute has not affected Thiess' mining work at the Kaltim Prima Coal project, another Bumi-Tata joint venture.

Leighton shares fell 4.9 percent to close at A$17.59 in a flat broader market. Bumi Resources' shares were steady.

Arutmin and Bumi officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)