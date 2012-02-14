JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesian shareholders in Bumi Plc said on Tuesday they are withdrawing a request for an extraordinary general meeting and said nominations for investor Samin Tan as chairman and for a new CEO would instead be dealt with at a board meeting on March 26.

"We have concluded that the best interests of Bumi Plc and its shareholders will be served by withdrawing our request for an EGM," said a statement from Borneo Bumi Energi & Metal PTE. It followed a meeting in Jakarta between the Bakrie team and directors Julian Horn-Smith and Robin Renwick. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)