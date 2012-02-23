JAKARTA Feb 23 PT Bumi Resources , DH Energy and South Korea's POSCO Engineering & Construction have formed a consortium to build two 300-megawatt power plants on Indonesia's Sumatra island, worth around $1 billion, a Bumi executive said on Thursday.

Dileep Srivastava, a Bumi director, said the consortium expects to conclude a power purchase agreement with Indonesian state utility PLN in the first quarter of 2012.

Murtaqi Syamsuddin, a director at PLN, confirmed the plans.

Coal miner PT Pendopo Energi Batubara, in which Bumi controls an 85 percent stake, will be the majority shareholder in the consortium. Pendopo has low-rank coal reserves of 1.9 billion tonnes.

DH Energy is affiliated to Bumi and Pendopo, while POSCO E&C is affiliated to steelmaker POSCO.