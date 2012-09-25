By Neil Chatterjee and Janeman Latul
JAKARTA, Sept 25 The Indonesian coal miner
accused of irregularities by Bumi Plc, the
London-listed coal venture co-founded by financier Nathaniel
Rothschild, is unlikely to face intense regulatory scrutiny at
home, industry sources said on Tuesday.
While Indonesia's Capital Market and Financial Institution
Supervisory Agency - known as Bapepam-LK - is responsible for
supervising any probe into the finances at PT Bumi Resources
, it lacks the teeth needed to force Asia's biggest
thermal coal exporter into action.
"There tends to be weak enforcement of capital markets rules
in Indonesia, so the direct regulatory impact will probably be
limited," said Kevin O'Rourke, an independent risk consultant in
Jakarta. Sarjito, head of Bapepam's investigation bureau, said
he had not yet received anything on the matter from Bumi.
That suggests a slow start to the probe launched by Bumi Plc
into potential irregularities in more than $500 million of funds
at its Indonesian subsidiaries, which could reinforce growing
uncertainty over its stock after a 25 percent tumble on Monday.
If the probe extends to loans to related parties as well as
development funds, the sum in question could total $1.1 billion,
said a source familiar with the investigation.
Bumi Plc shares recovered nearly 6 percent on Tuesday,
having lost over half their value in the past five sessions. The
stock is down 82 percent this year, compared to an 18 percent
rise in the UK mid-cap stock index.
In Jakarta, Bumi Resources fell as much as 13 percent on
Tuesday on a perception the crisis could drag on, before closing
up 1.5 percent.
Analysts at UBS still expect more selling pressure. "We
worry about Bumi's ability to meet interest cost obligations
over the next 12-18 months," they said in a client note. Nomura
analyst Patrick Jones downgraded the stock to 'reduce', noting
challenges in servicing Bumi Resources' $4.1 billion gross debt.
London-listed Bumi has a 29 percent stake in Bumi Resources.
FUND WRITEDOWNS
Bumi commissioned London law firm Macfarlanes on Monday to
investigate allegations brought by a whistleblower over use of
company funds at its affiliates, including Bumi Resources.
It is the latest problem to plague Bumi, listed in London
last year via a reverse takeover engineered by Rothschild, the
41-year-old scion of the centuries-old European banking dynasty,
in a $3 billion deal with Indonesia's powerful Bakrie family.
They aimed to create an international coal-mining titan with
mines in Indonesian Borneo, and one of the biggest listed
companies on the London exchange.
But the partnership has steadily unraveled. Rothschild's
influence has waned since his role as co-chairman ended in March
following public rancour with the Bakries and Bumi's new
co-chairman, Samin Tan. The Bakries and Tan now own 47 percent.
In November, Rothschild called for a "radical cleaning up"
of the balance sheet and corporate culture at the chronically
indebted Bumi Resources, the Bakries' flagship company. In a
letter written to Ari Hudaya, then-CEO of both Bumi Plc and
Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources, Rothschild expressed concern his
Indonesian partners remained "over-leveraged".
Hudaya resigned on Monday from Bumi Plc's board after the
firm launched its investigation into Bumi Resources' so-called
business development assets. Sources familiar with the
investigation estimate those assets' value at $293 million.
"The local authorities will pick it up and speak to Bumi
here, though it's tough to say if that will result in anything
further," said Charles Ball, international counsel for law firm
Herbert Smith in Jakarta.
Indonesia came last in the Asian corporate governance
rankings in last week's biennial report from the Asian Corporate
Governance Association and CLSA. It had briefly overtaken the
Philippines in 2010 on hopes that President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono was committed to meaningful reform.
"There has been no revision of the country's main code of
good corporate governance since 2006, rules to prevent insider
trading and market manipulation are inadequate and enforcement
of securities regulations is so woeful as to render the
discussion almost academic," the report said.
POLITICAL INFLUENCE
The UK's Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator says
that unless listing rules were breached, the Bumi case appears
to be outside its jurisdiction. The matter, however, may end up
with Britain's anti-fraud squad, the Serious Fraud Office. The
SFO has yet to reply to inquiries.
Listing rules, however, will be tightened. Next Tuesday, the
regulator will issue proposals covering issues such as the size
of free floats, controlling shareholders, corporate governance,
board independence and restrictions on voting rights in response
to concerns over high-profile listings including Bumi's.
At home, the Bakries' political influence - patriarch
Aburizal is a major contender for president in 2014 - mean
Bapepam, which reports to the Ministry of Finance, must tread
carefully.
Bapepam has in the past delisted firms, but these tended to
be small, O'Rourke said. Indonesia's stock exchange fined four
companies in July 2010, including three in the Bakrie Group, for
failing to explain discrepancies in financial statements.
Indonesia's stock exchange said it has sent a letter to Bumi
to ask about the probe and is awaiting a response.
If the Bumi investigation drags into next year, it could
become an early test for a new Indonesian regulatory body, the
OJK, which will take over the role of Bapepam and the central
bank in overseeing financial regulation from January. Its future
head, Muliaman Hadad, declined to comment.