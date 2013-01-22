LONDON Jan 22 London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc
has received the results of an independent probe into
potential wrongdoing at its Indonesian operations, but has not
published details and said on Tuesday investigators had been
unable to substantiate claims funds were misused.
"Circumstantial evidence supports a number of the
allegations but, due to the unwillingness of key parties to be
interviewed and provide information as well as provenance
issues, the allegations have not been substantiated," it said.
Bumi last October appointed outside lawyers to examine
allegations of misuse and misappropriation of funds belonging to
its Indonesian units, escalating tensions between its founders.
The mining group, one of the world's largest exporters of
thermal coal, was set up by Indonesia's politically connected
Bakrie family and financier Nat Rothschild, but the two sides
are now at odds over the company's future.
Bumi said in a statement that it was in discussions with
Indonesian authorities and Britain's Serious Fraud Office. It is
also investigating why due diligence carried out before the
miner was set up in 2010 did not reveal the issues which
prompted the probe.