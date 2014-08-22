JAKARTA Aug 22 Bondholders have approved key terms for a proposed restructuring of PT Bumi Resources Tbk's $375 million convertible bonds due August, a director at Indonesia's biggest coal miner told Reuters.

"Approved almost unanimously," Bumi Director Dileep Srivastava said in an email. More than 98 percent of the bondholders who attended the meeting on Friday voted in favour of the terms, Srivastava added.

He did not disclose the key terms, but Bumi has previously proposed to extend the payment of the principal of the bonds to 2018 and to cut the coupon from 9.25 percent.

Bumi shares closed 3.3 percent higher at 187 rupiah ($0.016) on Friday.

(1 US dollar = 11,675.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata Editing by Matt Driskill)