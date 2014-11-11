(Recasts with share reaction, adds Bumi comment, background)

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA Nov 11 PT Bumi Resources Tbk shares plunged more than 10 pct on Tuesday after a leading credit agency downgraded a rating on debt issued by Indonesia's biggest coal miner to "default" status in response to a missed interest payment.

Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating on Bumi's $700 million bond due 2017 to "D" after the company missed an interest payment. The coupon had been due on Oct. 6 and Bumi said it would make the payment at the end of November, after a 30-day grace period expired.

"We lowered the issue rating on the $700 million notes because Bumi Resources, the guarantor, has failed to make the interest payment within the 30-day grace period allowed under the bond indenture," said S&P credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni.

However, Bumi Resources Director Dileep Srivastava questioned the rationale behind the move.

Srivastava said in an e-mail that the S&P report was "devoid of ground reality, employing an outdated model ignoring the mitigating factors and steps the company has taken to counter the weak sector sentiment and sharply falling prices."

The company has been trying to improve sales and reduce costs, Srivastava said, adding it was committed to settling its obligations in "as timely a manner as possible bearing today's environment in mind".

Bumi, which last year agreed a $1.36 billion debt-for-equity swap with Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp , has been struggling to service its debt amid depressed coal prices.

The company had planned to sell new shares to its creditors last month, but was forced to slash the size of the rights issue by about half due to tepid demand. Bumi's shares have fallen more than 60 percent so far this year.

In August, Bumi narrowly avoided default on its $375 million convertible bonds after bondholders approved a proposed restructuring of the debt.

Bumi's latest failure to pay interest on the $700 million bond "highlights Bumi's financial stress and the complexity of its ongoing balance sheet restructuring," Brian Grieser, senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service, said last week.

"We expect Bumi's efforts to restructure its debts, ease liquidity pressures and improve leverage to extend into 2015 and potentially 2016."

Bumi Resources shares fell 10.6 percent to their lowest since Oct. 16, far underperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange, which rose 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by David Holmes)