JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia's biggest coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk has delayed a 10.75 percent interest payment on its $700 million bond from October to the end of this month.

The bond maturing in 2017 was issued by Bumi Investment Pte Ltd Singapore, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday. Bumi is part of Indonesian mining-to-telecoms conglomerate Bakrie Group.

Bakrie-linked companies have missed principal or interest payments at least four times in the past two years. The group will opt for the tested approach of restructuring debt, people familiar with its strategy say, even though that risks frustrating increasingly impatient creditors. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)