JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources , Asia's largest thermal coal exporter, said on Tuesday it has repaid $600 million of its debt to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) .

This first tranche of its debt to CIC was due in September 2013 and was paid early by mutual consent, the firm said in a statement. The payment, refinanced by a banking syndicate, effectively reduces the firm's interest pyaments by about $72 million on an annualised basis, Bumi said.

Bumi Resources is part-owned by London-listed Bumi Plc , a joint venture between Indonesia's Bakrie Group, investor Samin Tan and British financier Nat Rothschild. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)