JAKARTA Nov 3 Indonesia's biggest coal miner, PT Bumi Resources Tbk, plans to raise output of the power station fuel in 2017, when it expects recent improvements in coal prices to hold for much of the year, a company director said.

Asian coal prices have been supported by a rise in Chinese thermal coal futures and imports, but analysts have questioned whether the rally can prove sustainable.

The benchmark Asian thermal coal price, the Newcastle weekly index, rose to $105.81 a tonne in the week ended Oct. 28, the most in 4-1/2 years and 109 percent higher than at the end of last year.

"The only constraint can be the rain, the La Nina possibility, which presents potential to limit production but drive up price further," Bumi Director Dileep Srivastava told Reuters.

"(But) in our case we should be fine on increasing volumes for much of next year," he added, stopping short of providing an estimate on 2017 output, as the company is still preparing its budget.

Bumi is targeting coal sales of more than 85 million tonnes this year, and its production as of September had reached 64.6 million tonnes, up more than 10 percent from 58.4 million tonnes over the same 9-month period in 2015, it reported on Wednesday.

The La Nina weather phenomenon, which tends to occur unpredictably every two to seven years, is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, boosting monsoon rains and disrupting commodity production. Indonesia's unusually wet dry season this year was attributed to La Nina.

Bumi's high-speed conveyors provide it with some degree of insulation from wet weather that can restrict operation of heavy mining equipment as roads become soft, Srivastava said.

Bumi's conveyors can move up to 65 million tonnes of coal to within 25 minutes of the port, annually.

An increase in output and coal prices may help Bumi, part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, to recover from a record loss of $1.9 billion last year that has hampered its debt restructuring. Improving coal profits would also help the economy of Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, and provide the government with much-needed additional funds.

Bumi recorded a loss of $20.8 million in the first half of this year, up from $562.6 million in the same period of 2015.

Bumi share prices are at their highest in two-and-a-half years, up nearly fourfold from June levels, supported by a jump in thermal coal prices that has reduced mining costs.

"Prices should hold for much of next year," Srivastava said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)