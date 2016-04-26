JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi
Resources Tbk said on Tuesday a Jakarta court has
suspended its debt payment obligations at the request of one of
its creditors, Castleford Investment Holdings Ltd.
Castleford, which claimed it was owed $54.4 million by Bumi,
filed a request for the suspension at a Jakarta commercial
court. On Monday, the judges granted the suspension, which will
last for 45 days.
Under what is known locally as the PKPU process, companies
typically make a debt restructuring proposal to its creditors.
Heavily indebted Bumi is part of Indonesian conglomerate
Bakrie Group.
