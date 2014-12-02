JAKARTA Dec 2 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday cut
its corporate credit rating on PT Bumi Resources Tbk
to 'default' from 'selective default', saying that Indonesia's
biggest coal miner is unlikely to service any of its debt for at
least the next six months.
Three units of Bumi Resources last week obtained a six-month
moratorium in a Singapore court against legal action from
creditors. The companies had also filed for protection from
creditors in a United States court.
"We lowered the corporate credit rating on Bumi Resources to
'D' because we do not expect the company will service any of its
debt obligations for at least the next six months. We assess
this to be a general default," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Vishal Kulkarni.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)