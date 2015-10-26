JAKARTA Oct 26 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said on Monday it had decided not to request an extension of a debt moratorium in Singapore which expired on Oct. 24.

Under the moratorium, Bumi was not able to transfer any asset or perform any transactions with certain individuals, without the approval of the majority of its creditors, the company said in response to a query from the Indonesian bourse. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)