JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said on Thursday most of its creditors have approved a restructuring plan that would more than halve its commercial debt to around $1.6 billion.

Bumi, which is part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, has total commercial debt of $4.2 billion, out of which $3.7 billion is secured, Dileep Srivastava, a director at Bumi, told Reuters in a text message.

Commercial debt excludes intercompany loans and some forms of payables.

Under the restructuring plan, $1.8 billion of Bumi's debt would be converted into equity at 926 rupiah (7 U.S. cents) per share, while $639 million would be covered with convertible bonds, Srivastava said.

Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp had previously subscribed to $150 million worth of Bumi shares.

An Indonesian court is expected to ratify the creditors' vote by Nov. 28, Srivastava said.

After news of the approval in local media, Bumi shares jumped as much as 8.3 percent on Thursday to 314 rupiah, the highest since March 2014, outperforming a 1.1 percent gain in the broader Jakarta stock exchange. The stock has quadrupled since early October.

