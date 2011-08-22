JAKARTA Aug 23 Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, said on Tuesday that it plans to launch a share buyback worth up to 3.9 trillion rupiah.

The company said in a statement that it plans to buy back up to 780 million of its public shares. The plan is subject to an extraordinary shareholder meeting set for Sept. 26. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul)