JAKARTA May 26 Bumi Resources Tbk, Indonesia's top coal miner, said on Tuesday three of its Singapore subsidiaries have obtained a five-month extension from a court on a moratorium against legal action by creditors, as the units work on restructuring their debt.

Bumi said in a statement that Bumi Capital Pte Ltd, Bumi Investment Pte Ltd and Enercoal Resources Pte Ltd were granted an extension of the moratorium by the Singapore High Court till October 24, 2015.

The moratorium was originally granted on Nov. 25, 2014, for a period of six months. The three units had issued debt for a combined $1.375 billion.

"The extension to the moratorium will facilitate the on-going efforts to restructure debt obligations of Bumi and its subsidiaries," the statement said.

Bumi Resources has been struggling to service its high debt levels amid depressed coal prices. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)