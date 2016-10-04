Oct 4 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk reported on Tuesday a net loss of almost $2 billion for 2015 mainly due to the impairment of assets and write-offs for its receivables.

Bumi, part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, made a loss of $1.925 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, much larger than a revised loss of $370.5 million in 2014.

Revenue fell to $40.5 million from $61.9 million.

Bumi had previously delayed the release of its 2015 financial results. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Tom Hogue)