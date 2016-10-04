UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 4 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk reported on Tuesday a net loss of almost $2 billion for 2015 mainly due to the impairment of assets and write-offs for its receivables.
Bumi, part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, made a loss of $1.925 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, much larger than a revised loss of $370.5 million in 2014.
Revenue fell to $40.5 million from $61.9 million.
Bumi had previously delayed the release of its 2015 financial results. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources