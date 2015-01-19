UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Jan 19 PT Bumi Resources Tbk, Indonesia's biggest coal miner, said on Monday it swung to a net profit of $13.3 million for the nine months ended September from a loss of $377.5 million a year earlier.
The company posted revenue of $2.2 billion for the same period, down from $2.65 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.