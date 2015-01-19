JAKARTA Jan 19 PT Bumi Resources Tbk, Indonesia's biggest coal miner, said on Monday it swung to a net profit of $13.3 million for the nine months ended September from a loss of $377.5 million a year earlier.

The company posted revenue of $2.2 billion for the same period, down from $2.65 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)