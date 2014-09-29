JAKARTA, Sept 29 PT Bumi Resources Tbk , Indonesia's biggest coal miner, has cut its planned rights issue, saying it sees an opportunity to negotiate with some creditors on its debt.

Bumi said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that it had dropped a plan to issue as many as 12.65 billion new shares worth 3.16 trillion rupiah ($260.30 million), several days after the company said it was delaying the plan.

"The company sees a positive opportunity for further discussion with our creditors to decide on the next step," it said in the filing.

Bumi has accepted offers from the contractors that work for its units, Gallo Oil (Jersey) Ltd and PT Gorontalo Minerals, it said in the filing, without giving details on these offers.

The company also asked the Indonesian financial services authority to lift the suspension of its shares. Its stock has been suspended since Wednesday.

In June, Bumi said it will issue up to 32.2 billion shares to raise 8.05 trillion rupiah ($664 million), mainly to pay off its debt to creditors, including Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.

In October last year, CIC agreed to convert part of Bumi's debt into stakes in the miner and associated subsidiaries. In July, Bumi transferred a 19 percent stake worth $950 million in its unit, Kaltim Prima Coal, cutting its debt to the Chinese sovereign wealth fund to $1.04 billion.

"Once closure to rights issue is obtained we expect to complete the remaining debt exchange for equity transaction with CIC in full," Bumi Director Dileep Srivastava said in an email on Monday.

Bumi is still due to transfer a 42 percent stake in another unit, PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk, as well as $150 million in its own equity to CIC.

(1 US dollar = 12,140.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)